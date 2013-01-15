FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-H&M comparable sales down 2 pct in December
January 15, 2013 / 7:06 AM / in 5 years

REFILE-H&M comparable sales down 2 pct in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects dateline to Jan 15 from Jan 14)

STOCKHOLM, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Hennes & Mauritz, the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer, posted on Tuesday a smaller-than expected 2 percent drop in December sales at stores open a year or more.

The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts had been for a 4 percent like-for-like sales drop.

Total sales in December, the first month of the Swedish budget apparel firm’s fiscal year, were up 8 percent from a year earlier in local currencies, beating a forecast for a 5 percent increase.

Reporting by Anna Ringstrom

