H&M June comparable sales up 3 pct, just below consensus

STOCKHOLM, July 15 (Reuters) - Swedish budget fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz said on Monday its sales in stores open at least a year were up 3 percent in local currencies in June, just below expectations.

That was still the strongest performance since September last year, when comparable sales were up 6 percent.

The mean June forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts had been for a 4 percent rise from a year earlier.

Total sales in the month - the first month of H&M’s fiscal third quarter - were up 13 percent in local currencies, one percentage point below a preliminary figure unveiled previously by the company. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)