H&M sales rise 15 pct in Jan, matching forecasts
#Apparel & Accessories
February 17, 2014 / 7:05 AM / 4 years ago

H&M sales rise 15 pct in Jan, matching forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Swedish budget fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz said on Monday its sales rose 15 percent in January, in line with a forecast which the company provided in its fourth quarter report.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had also predicted the firm, which competes with its bigger rival Zara-owner Inditex , would post a 15 percent increase in total sales.

H&M said in its quarterly report on Jan. 30 that it expected January sales to rise 15 percent. (Reporting by Mia Shanley, editing by Simon Johnson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
