FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
H&M May comparable sales flat, roughly matching expectations
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
June 12, 2013 / 6:11 AM / in 4 years

H&M May comparable sales flat, roughly matching expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 12 (Reuters) - Swedish budget fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz said on Wednesday its sales in stores open at least a year were flat in May, marginally undershooting expectations.

The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts had been for a 1 percent rise in local currencies.

Total sales in the month - the last month of H&M’s fiscal second quarter - were up 9 percent in local currencies, below a forecast 11 percent.

Net quarterly sales totalled 31.6 billion crowns ($4.8 billion), against a forecast 32.2 billion. ($1 = 6.5872 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.