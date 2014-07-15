FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
H&M sales rise 12 pct in June, above consensus
July 15, 2014 / 6:06 AM / 3 years ago

H&M sales rise 12 pct in June, above consensus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 15 (Reuters) - Swedish budget fashion firm Hennes & Mauritz said on Tuesday its sales rose 12 percent in June in local currencies, beating a forecast of 10 percent in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The world’s second-biggest fashion reatiler after Inditex said sales in June, the first month of its fiscal third quarter, were affected by negative calendar effects of 3 to 4 percentage points.

May sales, up 19 percent, had been positively affected by calendar effects of the same size.

Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Alistair Scrutton

