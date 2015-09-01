FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's HM Sampoerna to start pre-marketing of up to $1.9 bln shares-IFR
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 1, 2015 / 8:25 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia's HM Sampoerna to start pre-marketing of up to $1.9 bln shares-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Indonesian cigarette maker PT HM Sampoerna to start pre-marketing of $1.2 billion to $1.9 billion shares on Wednesday, IFR reported.

The company has already announced plans to sell 269.7 million rights shares on a 4-for-65 basis at a price range of 63,000-99,000 rupiah apiece. The pre-marketing for the stocks will be done for two weeks after which the company will decide on the offering size.

HM Sampoerna is 98 percent controlled by Philip Morris Inc . (Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.