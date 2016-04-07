FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesian cigarette firm Sampoerna to split stock to raise liquidity
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
April 7, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

Indonesian cigarette firm Sampoerna to split stock to raise liquidity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s largest listed company, PT Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna Tbk, will split its shares to increase its liquidity and attract more retail investors, the company said on Thursday.

The cigarette maker, which is 92.5 percent-owned by Philip Morris International Inc, will split each of its shares into 25 shares, it said in a filing to the Jakarta stock exchange.

The company will coordinate with several parties, including the stock exchange, on the schedule of the stock split, it added.

Sampoerna shares last traded at 99,500 rupiah ($7.56) each. ($1=13,155.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

