UPDATE 1-Hospital operator HMA says CEO to retire

May 28 (Reuters) - Hospital operator Health Management Associates Inc said on Tuesday its Chief Executive Gary Newsome would retire effective July 31, and its board of directors has begun a search for his replacement.

Upon retiring from HMA, Newsome will lead a mission in Uruguay for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the company said in a statement.

Newsome will retire from his posts as CEO, president and board director. A group of four directors will lead the search for a new CEO.

HMA in April cuts its 2013 earnings outlook, citing weak patient admissions, which sent its shares tumbling.

Earlier on Tuesday, Glenview Capital Management reported it had accumulated a 14.6 percent stake in HMA.

Shares of HMA closed up 6.88 percent at $11.80 Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.