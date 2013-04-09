Hospital operator HMA cuts 2013 outlook, shares fall

April 9 (Reuters) - Hospital operator Health Management Associates Inc on Tuesday reduced its outlook for 2013 earnings and revenue, citing a difficult operating environment for in-patient services, and its shares fell 10 percent after hours.

HMA lowered its forecast for 2013 income from continuing operations to a range of 86 cents to 95 cents per share. In January, HMA had predicted full-year earnings of 86 cents to $1.01 a share.

Shares of HMA fell 10 percent after hours from a closing at $12.59 on the New York Stock Exchange.