LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - HMV Group PLC : * sale of MAMA Group Limited and its subsidiaries and its separately held interest in 50% of Mean Fiddler Group Limited (“MAMA”) to Juno Newco * Net cash consideration for the sale of mama is £7.3M of which £3.5M will be

deferred for 12months * proceeds of sale will be used to reduce the company’s debt