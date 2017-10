LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - HMV Group PLC : * H1 operating loss before exceptional items from continuing operations of

£24.1M (2011: loss of £33.2M) * Underlying net debt2 of £176.1M (2011: £163.7M) * Current market trading conditions result in material uncertainties facing the

business * Probable covenant breach at the end of January 2013 * Constructive discussions with the group’s banks