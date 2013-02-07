FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Administrators to axe 66 HMV stores, 1,000 jobs at risk
#Bankruptcy News
February 7, 2013 / 10:26 AM / 5 years ago

Administrators to axe 66 HMV stores, 1,000 jobs at risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Administrators at HMV, the British music and video retailer which hit the rocks last month, have said 66 loss-making stores will close, putting almost 1,000 jobs at risk.

Deloitte, which was appointed as administrator by HMV after the firm struggled for years against competition from online retailers, supermarkets and download sites, on Thursday said the closures would take place over the next two months.

The group currently operates from 220 stores in the UK and employs around 4,000 people. Deloitte said the affected stores employ 930 staff.

