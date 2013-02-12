FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HMV Irish stores shut permanently by receiver
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
February 12, 2013 / 2:40 PM / 5 years ago

HMV Irish stores shut permanently by receiver

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* All 300 staff made redundant

DUBLIN, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The receiver at HMV, the music and video retailer, permanently shut the group’s 16 loss-making Irish stores on Tuesday because of a lack of interest from possible buyers.

All 300 staff at the group’s Irish operation will now be made redundant, having been temporarily laid off on Jan. 16 when the company went into receivership in Ireland, the day after HMV sought protection from creditors in Britain.

Unlike administration, known as examinership in Ireland, receivership is not aimed at keeping the company operating as a going concern.

“The marketplace is very difficult given competition from web-based retailers and digital downloads, compounded by a number of other factors including high levels of rent,” Deloitte, the Irish receiver, said in a statement.

“All stores were loss making and it was not possible to attract a purchaser,” Deloitte said.

Some 66 HMV stores are set to close in the next two months as Deloitte tries to salvage some that have remained open in Britain.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.