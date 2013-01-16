FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HMV shuts Irish stores after receiver called in
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
January 16, 2013 / 7:01 PM / in 5 years

HMV shuts Irish stores after receiver called in

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBLIN, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Music and video retailer HMV closed its 16 Irish stores on Wednesday after a receiver was appointed to assess their viability, a day after the company sought protection from creditors in Britain.

After years of struggling against competition from online retailers, supermarkets and download sites, Deloitte was appointed administrator in Britain on Tuesday to try to salvage some of its 223 British stores.

However the retailer requested on Wednesday that a receiver be appointed to its Irish operations, which employs around 300 people. Unlike administration, known as examinership in Ireland, receivership is not aimed at keeping the company operating as a going concern.

While the retailer’s British stores have remained open, a notice on the shut doors of its flagship unit on Dublin’s main shopping thoroughfare of Grafton Street said it was “closed until further notice.”

“The receiver will institute an assessment of the viability of the company and its cost structure, including property occupational costs. All efforts will be made by the receiver to secure a purchaser for the stores,” Deloitte Ireland said in a statement.

Retailers in Ireland’s main shopping centres saw costs soar during a national property boom that burst spectacularly in 2008, sparking a financial crisis that pushed Ireland into an EU/IMF bailout and left the likes of HMV saddled with high rents and collapsed demand for its products.

While Ireland has avoided returning to recession like much of the euro zone, its mild economic growth is driven by robust exports with consumer spending set to contract again this year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.