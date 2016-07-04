FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 4, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

HNA bid for Gategroup shares yet to reach target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 4 (Reuters) - HNA Group said on Monday it now owned 63.6 percent of the shares in Gategroup, just short of the minimum acceptance level for its takeover bid for the Swiss airline catering firm.

Chinese aviation and shipping conglomerate HNA stepped up its global expansion in April by agreeing an all-cash deal to buy Gategroup for $1.5 billion, a price some shareholders and analysts criticized at the time as too low.

The provisional interim result of the bid was under the threshold of at least 67 percent of Gategroup shares HNA had said it planned to buy.

The definitive notice of the interim result is expected to be published on July 7, HNA said, adding that it could forego this minimum requirement. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Paul Arnold, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
