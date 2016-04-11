FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HNA makes a recommended 53 Sfr per share offer for Gategroup
April 11, 2016 / 5:25 AM / a year ago

HNA makes a recommended 53 Sfr per share offer for Gategroup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 11 (Reuters) - Chinese aviation and shipping conglomerate HNA Group Co Ltd has made a 53 Swiss franc per share offer for Gategroup which is unanimously supported by the Swiss airline caterer’s board, the two companies said on Monday.

The offer price values Gategroup at an equity value of around 1.4 billion Swiss francs ($1.47 billion) on a fully diluted basis, the companies said in a joint statement. Gategroup had closed at 44.10 on Friday.

HNA plans to delist Gategroup from the Swiss stock exchange upon completion of the public tender offer, with Gategroup operating as an independent portfolio company of HNA. Gategroup would remain headquartered in Switzerland under the leadership of the current management team.

$1 = 0.9526 Swiss francs Reporting by Joshua Franklin, Editing by Michael Shields

