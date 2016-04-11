Gategroup investor RBR says HNA offer "far too low"

ZURICH, April 11 (Reuters) - Hedge fund RBR Capital Advisors called HNA Group Co Ltd’s agreed 53 Swiss franc per share cash offer for Swiss airline caterer Gategroup Holding significantly underpriced.

“HNA’s offer is far too low. We said a year ago that the fair value for Gategroup shares is 100 francs,” RBR head Rudolf Bohli said in a statement on Monday.

RBR and partner activist investor Cologny Advisors have 11.3 percent of Gategroup, whose shares rose more than 17 percent in early trade to 51.70 francs after HNA unveiled the $1.5 billion offer that requires 67 percent acceptance. (Reporting by Oliver Hirt, Editing by Michael Shields)