HONG KONG, March 10 Tianjin Tianhai Investment
Co Ltd, a unit of Chinese aviation and shipping conglomerate HNA
Group, plans a Hong Kong share sale worth about $800
million as soon as this year, IFR reported, citing people
familiar with the plans.
Shanghai-listed Tianhai Investment, a logistics
unit of HNA that last year bought U.S. electronics distributor
Ingram Micro Inc, has invited banks to pitch for a role in the
share sale, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, said on Friday.
The company hasn't set a target for the fundraising, but it
could raise about $800 million, two of the people said,
according to IFR.
Tianhai Investment declined to comment, while HNA Group and
HNA Logistics did not respond to requests for comment, IFR
added.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto;
Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)