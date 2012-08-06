TABLE-Sri Lanka HNB Q2 group net up 32 pct y/y

COLOMBO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Group financial results for Hatton National Bank (HNB), Sri Lanka's second biggest private lender by market capitalisation, for the three months ended June 30, as released on Monday. (In millions of rupees unless stated): Q2-2012 Q2-2011 Operating profit 1,707.6 1,292.5 Basic earnings per share (rupees, basic) 4.31 3.54 Income 13,662.4 9,925.0 Net Interest Income 5,402.3 3,946.8 NOTE - Results are rounded up. ($1 = 131.950 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Stephen Powell)