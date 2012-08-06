FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Sri Lanka HNB Q2 group net up 32 pct y/y
August 6, 2012 / 1:46 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Sri Lanka HNB Q2 group net up 32 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Group financial results for
Hatton National Bank (HNB), Sri Lanka's second biggest
private lender by market capitalisation, for the three months
ended June 30, as released on Monday. (In millions of rupees
unless stated):  
       
                                   Q2-2012     Q2-2011  
     Operating profit              1,707.6     1,292.5  
     Basic earnings per share 
     (rupees, basic)                  4.31        3.54  
     Income                       13,662.4     9,925.0  
     Net Interest Income           5,402.3     3,946.8  
  NOTE - Results are rounded up.   
  ($1 = 131.950 Sri Lanka rupees)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Stephen Powell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
