HANOI, July 23 (Reuters) - The following are excerpts from the consolidated earnings results of Hoa Phat Group Joint Stock Co in the first half of 2012: Unit: million dong Item *H1 2012 H1 2011 Revenues 8,761,491 9,368,583 Gross profit 635,146 1,163,096 Net profit 540,162 1,029,824 Note: * Hoa Phat did not say if the figures were audited. ($1=20,830 dong) (Reported by Vu Duy; Editing by Anand Basu)