Nov 26 (Reuters) - Hochdorf Holding AG :

* Says takes over German wheat germ processor

* Says has signed an agreement to acquire Marbacher Oelmuehle GmbH in Marbach, Germany

* Says purchase price will remain undisclosed

* Says acquisition is expected to be completed on Dec. 1, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)