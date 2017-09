Sept 22 (Reuters) - Hochdorf Holding AG : * Says acquires Uckermaerker Milch GmbH * Says parties agreed to not disclose the purchase price * Says to acquire 60 pct of Uckermaerker Milch * Acquires 26 pct share in each of Ostmilch Handels GmbH,Ostmilch Handels

GmbH&Co.Frischdienst Oberlausitz KG and Ostmilch Handels Gmbh&Co