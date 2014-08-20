FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hochdorf Holding reports H1 gross sales revenue at CHF 220.7 mln
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 20, 2014 / 5:35 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Hochdorf Holding reports H1 gross sales revenue at CHF 220.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Hochdorf Holding AG : * Says H1 gross sales revenue at CHF 220.7 million * Says H1 EBIT rose as much as +129.6% to CHF 10.2 million * Says H1 EBITDA was increased by +64.3% to CHF 13.8 million (previous year CHF

8.4 million) * Says H1 operating net profit rose by +246.3% to CHF 6.3 million (previous

year CHF 1.8 million) * Says H1 net profits were affected by unusually high expenditure (CHF 1.82

million) resulting from damages in baby care area in 2011 * Says in H2 expect to achieve the predicted growth of 10% across the entire

group * Assuming that neither turnover nor profit will be as strong in the second

half of the year as in the first * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.