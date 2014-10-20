FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-HOCHDORF Holding executes capital increase
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 20, 2014 / 5:20 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-HOCHDORF Holding executes capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - HOCHDORF Holding AG

* Says executes authorised capital increase in which subscription rights will be granted to existing shareholders

* Says capital increase by issuing a maximum of 131,529 registered shares

* Says expected net proceeds will be used for purchase of 60 pct of Uckermaerker Milch GmbH and 26 pct in each of three other companies as well as to increase financial flexibility of company

* Says Commitment Investors have committed themselves to buy up to maximum of 138,708 new shares potentially not subscribed by existing shareholders

* Says commitments are in price range of 130 to 143 Swiss francs per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
