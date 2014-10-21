FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City Securities says Q3 net profit up 86 pct y/y-statement
October 21, 2014 / 1:47 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City Securities says Q3 net profit up 86 pct y/y-statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corp , second biggest brokerage by market share on Vietnam’s main stock exchange, 30.87 percent owned by Dragon Capital (Private Equity).

* Reports Q3 results

* Sees Q3 net profit jump 86 pct y/y to 105 billion dong ($4.95 million), it said in a statement

* Revenue from brokerage almost doubled while consulting services dropped by seven times in the third quarter

* Jan-Sept net profit seen surging 78 pct from the same period in 2013 to 320 billion dong Further company coverage: ($1=21,220 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
