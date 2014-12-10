FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hochschild Mining cuts executive pay further
December 10, 2014 / 7:30 AM / 3 years ago

Hochschild Mining cuts executive pay further

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Hochschild Mining Plc said Chairman Eduardo Hochschild would become non-executive chairman from Jan. 1, and that it was further slashing executive pay as part of ongoing cost cuts to steady itself against falling silver and gold prices.

The company said it would pay non-executive directors 30 percent less, and that Deputy Chairman Roberto Danino had waived the fee payable to him as special adviser to the company. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

