Silver miner Hochschild says production halted at mine in Peru

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Silver miner Hochschild Mining Plc said production at its Pallancata silver mine in Peru had been temporarily suspended, as members of a local community blocked a road and demanded renegotiation of agreements for land easements.

An easement gives a party the right to use or enter onto another's property without owning it.

Hochschild's shares were down 5.2 percent at 230.4 pence at 0819 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.

The miner, which operates in Peru, Chile and Argentina, said its forecast for 2016 production and costs would not be affected by the production halt.

Talks facilitated by the government are ongoing with relevant parties, the company said.

Hochschild forecast in October full-year production of 35 million silver equivalent ounces and all-in sustaining costs, or the total cost of sustaining production and capital expenditure, in the range of $11-$11.5 per silver equivalent ounce.

Silver was trading down 1.7 percent at $16.53 per ounce on Thursday. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)