Hochschild Mining's core profit falls on lower metal prices
#Basic Materials
March 18, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

Hochschild Mining's core profit falls on lower metal prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Silver-focused miner Hochschild Mining Plc said its full-year adjusted core profit fell 32.5 percent as silver and gold prices declined.

Hochschild, which operates two mines in Peru and one in Argentina, said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell to $135.6 million in the year ended 31. Dec from $201.0 million a year earlier.

Revenue for fell 20.7 percent to $493 million. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

