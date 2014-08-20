CORRECTED-Silver miner Hochschild's adjusted core profit rises

(Corrects paragraph 2 to say adjusted EBITDA rose, not fell)

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Precious metals miner Hochschild Mining Plc reported a 4 percent rise in first-half adjusted core earnings, helped by its aggressive cost-cutting programme and increased output from its assets in Peru and Argentina.

Hochschild’s adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to $94.3 million, from $90.4 million a year earlier.

Net revenue for the six months ended June 30 fell 8.6 percent to $282 million. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)