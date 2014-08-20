FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Silver miner Hochschild's adjusted core profit rises
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
August 20, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Silver miner Hochschild's adjusted core profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 2 to say adjusted EBITDA rose, not fell)

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Precious metals miner Hochschild Mining Plc reported a 4 percent rise in first-half adjusted core earnings, helped by its aggressive cost-cutting programme and increased output from its assets in Peru and Argentina.

Hochschild’s adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to $94.3 million, from $90.4 million a year earlier.

Net revenue for the six months ended June 30 fell 8.6 percent to $282 million. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.