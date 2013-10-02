BRIEF-Hochschild Mining to raise up to $96mln for acquisition

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Hochschild Mining PLC : * Announces proposed equity placing to raise approximately $48-$96 million * to place between 16,905,067 and 33,810,134 new ordinary shares of 25 pence each * Proceeds will be used to partially fund the acquisition of the 40% interests held by International Minerals Corporation in the Pallancata mine and Inmaculada project * No significant change to the group’s trading and prospects * Expects the acquisition to be earnings enhancing in the first full year of