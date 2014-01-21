FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hochschild Mining tops 2013 silver production target
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
January 21, 2014 / 7:25 AM / 4 years ago

Hochschild Mining tops 2013 silver production target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Latin American miner Hochschild beat its production target for 2013 and reduced costs by between 12 and 16 percent last year, as it attempts to improve performance in an environment of lower precious metals prices.

Hochschild, which has projects in Argentina and Chile but whose Peruvian mines provide the bulk of its production, said on Tuesday it produced 20.5 million ounces of attributable silver equivalent last year.

The miner said it expects to produce 21 million ounces in 2014 and is looking to cut all-in sustaining costs by 0-5 percent during the year.

The Lima-based company introduced several cost cutting plans last year including a temporary halt to its dividend, reductions to directors’ salaries and slashing its exploration budget.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.