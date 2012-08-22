UPDATE 1-Hochschild profit falls, on track for 2012 targets

* H1 EBITDA down 43 pct on lower commodity price, cost pressures

* Maintains interim dividend at $0.03 per share

LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Latin American precious metals firm Hochschild Mining posted a 43 percent drop in profit in the first half, hurt as expected by lower commodity prices, cost pressures and declining output, and said it was on track to meet its 2012 targets.

The Lima-based company reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $168 million in the six months to June 30 compared to the $297 million it made in the same period last year, and ahead of a company-supplied consensus forecast of $157 million.

Miners have had a torrid earnings period, reporting their first profit falls since 2009, as margins become squeezed by stubbornly high costs and weaker prices for key commodities.

Silver prices were 14 percent below the previous year, while higher costs of metal extraction and slightly lower production bit into profits, Hochschild said on Wednesday.

Hochschild said it continued to expect the cost of production in Peru to be around 15 percent higher in 2012 than last year. In Argentina, lower costs and local currency devaluation means it now expects annual cost inflation of between 15-20 percent, less than the 25-30 percent guided in March.

The company said it was on track to meet its production target of 20 million silver equivalent ounces for 2012, adding that its future growth projects were also progressing in line with its plans, and that it was maintaining its interim dividend of $0.03 per share.