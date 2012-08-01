FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ACS pledges Hochtief shares as collateral for loan
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 1, 2012 / 11:56 AM / in 5 years

ACS pledges Hochtief shares as collateral for loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF/MADRID, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Indebted Spanish infrastructure company ACS has pledged shares in German builder Hochtief worth almost 900 million euros ($1.1 billion) to lender BBVA as collateral for a loan.

According to a regulatory statement published by Hochtief on Wednesday, BBVA had access to 30.2 percent of Hochtief shares as of July 24.

ACS confirmed it was using the Hochtief shares as collateral to refinance a loan. The new syndicated facility matures on July 24, 2015.

The builder, with net debt of 10.5 billion euros as of March 31, bid for Hochtief in 2010 to tap into the German construction group’s cash pile and now controls about 54.3 percent of shares.

It has signed at least two other refinancing deals in the past month related to its leveraged 14.85 percent stake in Spanish power firm Iberdrola.

$1 = 0.8120 euros Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, Alexander Huebner and Robert Hetz; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Tracy Rucinski and Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.