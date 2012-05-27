FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Honda Motor Co
May 27, 2012 / 11:01 AM / 5 years ago

Hochtief eyes more joint projects with parent ACS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 27 (Reuters) - Hochtief AG sees potential for billions of euros of revenue from joint projects with Spanish parent ACS, the German builder’s finance chief told a German newspaper.

“We want to do major projects together, if they are profitable,” Peter Sassenfeld told weekly Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung, saying the amount generated would be in a high single-digit billion euro range.

He added the companies could co-operate on road schemes in North America and Australia or power grid projects in Germany, but did not say over what period the revenue could be generated.

Currently, ACS and Hochtief are working together on a bridge in Scotland, a dam in California and the infrastructure for a mine in the Gulf region.

Hochtief said on Friday a consortium around one of its units and ACS reached the financial close for a project to design, build and operate a ring road in Canada. The contract has a value of 1.39 billion euros ($1.74 billion) over 34 years.

$1 = 0.7992 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Hulmes

