Hochtief consortium agrees German public-private motorway project
August 27, 2014 / 1:01 PM / 3 years ago

Hochtief consortium agrees German public-private motorway project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 27 (Reuters) - A consortium led by German builder Hochtief has agreed financing for a public-private partnership project to build a motorway in northern Germany, Hochtief said on Wednesday.

The consortium, which includes Hochtief PPP Solutions, Dutch Infrastructure Fund (DIF) and Kemna Bau Andrae, is to plan, finance and upgrade about 65km of the A7 motorway.

Construction costs total about 600 million euros ($791 million), Hochtief said.

Hochtief has a 49 percent stake in the project, while DIF and Kemna Bau have 41 percent and 10 percent respectively.

$1 = 0.7587 Euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
