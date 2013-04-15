Hochtief gets bids for airport unit - sources

FRANKFURT, April 15 (Reuters) - German builder Hochtief , controlled by Spain’s ACS, has received bids for its airport unit, two people with knowledge of the matter said, as the new head of the builder asserts control.

Fraport, the operator of Frankfurt airport, Global Infrastructure Partners Ltd (GIP), which owns London City and Gatwick airports, Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management , and insurer Allianz have put in offers, the sources said.

One additional bidder has put in a tentative offer for only the German operations up for sale, one of the sources said.

Hochtief, Fraport and Allianz declined to comment, while GIP and Brookfield were not immediately available for comment.