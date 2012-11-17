Spain's ACS tightens grip on Hochtief management

FRANKFURT, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Hochtief said Marcelino Fernandez Verdes of majority shareholder ACS is set to replace Frank Stieler as chief executive of the German builder, a sign of that the Spanish parent company is seeking tighter control.

Hochtief said on Saturday Stieler agreed to step down, pending the approval of his resignation by the supervisory board on Tuesday, Nov. 20.

“Furthermore, conversations on the election of Mr. Marcelino Fernandez Verdes as new Chairman of the Executive Board of Hochtief (CEO) ... are ongoing,” the company said in a statement.

The company said that Hochtief’s supervisory board chairman Manfred Wennemer plans to resign for personal reasons on Dec. 31, without saying who would replace him.

ACS declined to comment.

CEO-designate Verdes joined the German group’s executive board in April, having previously represented ACS on Hochtief’s supervisory board for five years.

ACS secured a stake of more than 50 percent in Hochtief last year to become less dependent on its Spanish home market.

But the new subsidiary, which also provides industrial services, surprised with costly mishaps at risky construction projects and was hit by profit warnings at its Australian unit Leighton.

Business has recently perked up and Hochtief posted higher than expected third-quarter earnings and raised expectations for orders and sales on Asia and the United States.