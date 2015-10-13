FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-ACS hikes stake in Germany's Hochtief as Qatar cashes out
#Financials
October 13, 2015 / 9:32 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-ACS hikes stake in Germany's Hochtief as Qatar cashes out

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Qatar sells 7 mln shares for 77 eur apiece

* ACS raises stake in Hochtief to 66.5 pct (Recasts with buyer of stake)

FRANKFURT, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Spanish builder ACS has bought a 5.8 percent stake in Hochtief to raise its holding in the German group to 66.54 percent.

The shares were part of a placement by the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), which divested its Hochtief stake of around 10 percent as part of a portfolio reshuffle.

QIA placed 7 million shares in Hochtief for 77 euros apiece, fetching around 540 million euros ($614 million), it said in a statement.

Morgan Stanley had offered the shares in an accelerated bookbuilding with a guidance of 76.50 euros to the market close of 81.78 euros.

The QIA has been reviewing its investment strategy as a result of lower oil prices and following the appointment of a new chief executive in December.

It sold a 1.1 percent stake in French construction group Vinci last week.

$1 = 0.8793 euros Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Matthias Inverardi, David French and Sarah Morris; editing by Jason Neely

