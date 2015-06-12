Hochtief wins 183 mln eur Semmering tunnel deal

FRANKFURT, June 12 (Reuters) - German construction group Hochtief said its share of a deal to build the Semmering base tunnel for the Austrian railway was worth 183 million euros ($205 million).

A consortium of Hochtief, Swiss Implenia and German mining specialty firm Thyssen Schachtbau was awarded the contract worth a total of 457 million euros, Hochtief said on in a statement on Friday.

The 7.4 kilometre-long stretch (4.6 miles) is the second of three tunnel sections.

Swiss construction company Implenia had said on Tuesday it was part of the consortium. The Austrian railway operator, OBB, did not give a breakdown of the value of the other shares.

The base tunnel in Lower Austria will bypass 27 kilometres of the Semmeringbahn, Europe’s first mountain railway with a standard gauge track, which was built in the mid-19th century.

Construction is due to start this summer and the tunnel is expected to go into operation in 2026. ($1 = 0.8912 euros)