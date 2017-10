FRANKFURT, Feb 29 (Reuters) - German builder Hochtief , which is 53.4 percent owned by Spanish peer ACS , said it expected its 2012 pre-tax and net profit to be slightly below the 2010 level.

The company said its 2011 pre-tax loss was 127 million euros ($170 million). Analysts, on average, had expected a pre-tax loss of 132 million euros. ($1 = 0.7450 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)