Hochtief Q1 loss narrows more than expected

FRANKFURT, May 8 (Reuters) - Germany’s Hochtief, a building and industrial service provider controlled by Spain’s ACS, reported it s fi rst-quarter lo ss before taxes narrowed 80 pct , mor e than expected.

The pretax loss narrowed to 91 million euros in the three months through to March, Hochtief said on Tuesday, compared to a loss of 94 mi llion euros estimated by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Hochtief is seeking a stable flow of earnings by trying to win multi-year service contracts for buildings and industrial facilities such as power plants, but its risky project business keeps getting in the way and it had to scrap profit goals twice this year.

Chief Executive Frank Stieler’s strategy to bank on Asia to fuel 2012 earnings took a hit in March, when its Australian subsidiary Leighton warned of slow progress on two of its projects.

The company’s shares have fallen 31 percent in twelve months, giving it a market cap of 3.4 billion euros, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

Hochtief’s Australian unit Leighton earlier on Tuesday confirmed it expects 2012 net profit of $400 million to $450 million.

Spanish builder ACS is due to post first-quarter results before the market opens, and to have a conference call at 1430 GMT. Analysts polled by Reuters forecast the Spanish builder’s net profit will rise by 6 percent from the same period last year.

Competitor Bilfinger plans to release earnings on May 10.