Hochtief posts unexpected Q2 net loss

FRANKFURT, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Germany’s Hochtief, a building and industrial service provider controlled by Spain’s ACS, unexpectedly posted a net loss for the second quarter due to provisions for the Elbphilharmonie project in Hamburg.

The consolidated net loss came in at 15 million euros ($18.5 million) compared with a year-earlier profit of 13.8 million. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a net profit of 73.1 million euros.

The company expects to be able to offset that loss in the full year and reiterated it sees consolidated net profit of “just under” 180 million euros.

The builder now sees new orders flat from 2011 after previously forecasting a decline. ($1 = 0.8096 euros) (Reporting By Peter Dinkloh)