FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ACS' Hochtief Q1 beats expectations, raises forecast
Sections
Featured
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
World
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 7, 2013 / 8:12 AM / 4 years ago

ACS' Hochtief Q1 beats expectations, raises forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ESSEN, Germany, May 7 (Reuters) - Germany’s Hochtief , the builder controlled by Spain’s ACS, posted first-quarter earnings above expectations and raised its earnings outlook for this year as it focuses on more profitable infrastructure projects.

Earnings before taxes will rise to as much as 680 million euros ($888 million) in 2013, compared with 656 million euros predicted previously, the Essen-based builder said ahead of its annual shareholders’ meeting on Tuesday.

The new guidance excludes earnings from the airports unit which Hochtief agreed to sell to the Canadian pension fund manager Public Sector Pension Investment Board.

Marcelino Fernández Verdes, who comes from parent company ACS and has been chief executive of the German unit since November 2012, is considering selling about half of Hochtief’s European business in total to raise the group’s profitability and cut debt, including building services units.

$1 = 0.7659 euros Reporting By Peter Dinkloh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.