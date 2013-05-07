ACS' Hochtief Q1 beats expectations, raises forecast

ESSEN, Germany, May 7 (Reuters) - Germany’s Hochtief , the builder controlled by Spain’s ACS, posted first-quarter earnings above expectations and raised its earnings outlook for this year as it focuses on more profitable infrastructure projects.

Earnings before taxes will rise to as much as 680 million euros ($888 million) in 2013, compared with 656 million euros predicted previously, the Essen-based builder said ahead of its annual shareholders’ meeting on Tuesday.

The new guidance excludes earnings from the airports unit which Hochtief agreed to sell to the Canadian pension fund manager Public Sector Pension Investment Board.

Marcelino Fernández Verdes, who comes from parent company ACS and has been chief executive of the German unit since November 2012, is considering selling about half of Hochtief’s European business in total to raise the group’s profitability and cut debt, including building services units.