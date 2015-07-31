Hochtief beats Q2 expectations, reaffirms outlook

FRANKFURT, July 31 (Reuters) - German builder Hochtief beat forecasts for new orders, sales and adjusted pretax profit in the second quarter, helped by cost cuts and more selective bidding for high-quality projects.

New orders at the construction group controlled by Spain’s ACS jumped 44 percent to 7.09 billion euros ($7.76 billion), beating the Reuters poll average of 6.45 billion euros.

Hochtief, which makes 97 percent of its sales outside Germany, won deals including to build a new rental car facility at San Antonio airport in Texas, part of a Sydney motorway project and an extension to Riyadh’s King Khalid airport.

It confirmed its full-year forecast on Friday to increase operational consolidated net profit by 15-35 percent to 220-260 million euros. ($1 = 0.9137 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)