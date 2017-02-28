FRANKFURT Feb 28 German builder Hochtief
said it expected underlying profit to grow by as much
as a quarter this year thanks to a strong order backlog that
will push up revenues by more than 10 percent.
The group, which is majority-owned by Spanish construction
group ACS, said on Tuesday its operational net profit
would come to between 410 million and 450 million euros ($434
million to $477 million) this year, compared with 361 million in
2016.
Its order book stood at 43.1 billion euros at the end of
2016, 20 percent above the year-earlier level and at its highest
since 2012.
It also said it had identified a pipeline 150 billion euros
of projects coming to its markets in North America, Asia-Pacific
and Europe this year, with a further 350 billion in 2018 and
beyond.
($1 = 0.9438 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)