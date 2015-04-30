UPDATE 1-Hochtief Q1 net profit up 44 pct, beats consensus

* Q1 underlying net profit up 44 pct to 60 mln eur

* Pretax margin 3.0 pct vs 2.1 pct year ago

* Confirms sees 2015 underlying net profit 220-260 mln eur (Adds details on margins, Leighton, orders)

FRANKFURT, April 30 (Reuters) - German construction group Hochtief said its first-quarter underlying net profit rose 44 percent to 60 million euros ($67 million), beating an analyst consensus average of 41 million euros provided by the company.

The company posted an operational net profit of 41.7 million euros during the same period in 2014.

Hochtief, controlled by Spain’s ACS, reiterated on Thursday it expected full-year underlying net profit to reach 220-260 million euros, as a restructuring programme takes hold under new Chief Executive Marcelino Fernandez Verdes.

The company, which is focusing on its core businesses of construction, contract mining, public-private partnership and engineering, said its pretax profit margins rose in all its regions: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe.

The group’s pretax margin rose to 3 percent from 2.1 percent in the first quarter of 2014.

Its Australian subsidiary Leighton, in which it owns almost 70 percent, last week reported like-for-like first-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) up 5 percent thanks to cost cuts.

Hochtief’s order book was worth around 38 billion euros at the end of March, up 5 percent since the start of the year, helped by an increase in new orders in Europe and in American civil engineering, as well as positive exchange-rate effects.