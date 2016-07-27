FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Hochtief H1 orders grow 12 pct on overseas projects
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 27, 2016 / 4:15 PM / a year ago

Hochtief H1 orders grow 12 pct on overseas projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 27 (Reuters) - German construction firm Hochtief reported a 12 percent rise in first-half orders, helped by projects in the United States, Australia and Britain.

Orders in the January-June period increased to 13.2 billion euros ($14.50 billion) from 11.8 billion a year earlier, the company said on Wednesday.

Second-quarter operational net profit jumped 29 percent to 88 million euros, beating the average estimate of 72 million euros in the company's own consensus poll of eight analysts.

Hochtief confirmed its full-year forecast on Wednesday for operational net profit of 300 million-360 million euros, an increase of between 15 and 35 percent.

The German builder, which is majority-owned by Spanish construction group ACS, said it is financially sound and was well-positioned for further growth after a period of reorganisation. ($1 = 0.9101 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Maria Sheahan; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.