Hochtief H1 orders grow 12 pct on overseas projects

BERLIN, July 27 (Reuters) - German construction firm Hochtief reported a 12 percent rise in first-half orders, helped by projects in the United States, Australia and Britain.

Orders in the January-June period increased to 13.2 billion euros ($14.50 billion) from 11.8 billion a year earlier, the company said on Wednesday.

Second-quarter operational net profit jumped 29 percent to 88 million euros, beating the average estimate of 72 million euros in the company's own consensus poll of eight analysts.

Hochtief confirmed its full-year forecast on Wednesday for operational net profit of 300 million-360 million euros, an increase of between 15 and 35 percent.

The German builder, which is majority-owned by Spanish construction group ACS, said it is financially sound and was well-positioned for further growth after a period of reorganisation. ($1 = 0.9101 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Maria Sheahan; Editing by Susan Fenton)