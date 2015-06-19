UPDATE 1-Hochtief says wins $1.23 billion U.S. rail contract

* Hochtief, Dragados USA win $1.23 bln eur contract

* LA-San Francisco route is biggest U.S. high-speed rail project

* Hochtief shares rise 2.4 pct (Adds shares, background)

FRANKFURT, June 19 (Reuters) - Hochtief said its subsidiary Flatiron and joint venture partner Dragados USA had won a $1.23 billion contract to construct part of the first U.S. high-speed rail system.

The joint venture will build a 60 mile-plus (97 km) portion of a new high-speed rail line between Los Angeles and San Francisco, with construction starting in late 2016 and expected to take around four years, Hochtief said.

Hochtief shares rose 2.3 percent by 0805 GMT.

The $68 billion project is the United States’ largest and most ambitious plan for high-speed rail. It will eventually transport passengers between California’s two biggest cities in less than three hours compared with six hours by car.

The United States lags far behind Europe and Asia in high-speed rail. President Barack Obama planned to make high-speed rail his signature transportation accomplishment but most of the country’s dozen or so projects have struggled to gain traction.

California is the furthest along, although funding remains a major hurdle and the 520-mile LA to San Francisco route isn’t projected to open until 2029. Construction began last year near the middle of the route in Fresno in the state’s Central Valley.

Only about $13.2 billion of the estimated $68 billion needed has been raised, plus a pledge of proceeds from funds paid by companies to offset carbon emissions. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Thomas Atkins and Victoria Bryan)