Hockey-Pakistan fire Dutch coach Van den Heuvel

KARACHI, March 15 (Reuters) - Dutchman Michel van den Heuvel has been sacked as Pakistan’s national hockey coach just four months before the London Olympics for breaching his contract.

“We had no option but to release him because he breached clauses of his contract with us,” Qasim Zia, the president of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), told reporters on Thursday.

“The decision to release the foreign coach was a difficult one but we are hopeful the new management will deliver in the Olympics.”

The Dutchman, who ended Pakistan’s 20-year wait for an Asian Games hockey title when he guided the team to victory in Guangzhou in 2010, had been due to stay in the role until after the Olympics but the PHF said he had been fired as he failed to return to duties as scheduled last month.

The PHF said he also breached his contract by signing a deal with a Dutch club.

Van den Heuvel said his new contract was only effective after the Olympics.

“What I know is that I had a contract with the PHF until the Olympics and I expected them to respect it,” Van den Heuvel told the Dawn newspaper.

Former Olympian Khawaja Junaid was named as Van den Heuvel’s replacement while Akhtar Rasool was appointed as team manager.

Pakistan last won the Olympics hockey gold in 1984. (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)