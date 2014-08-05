FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hoeft and Wessel reports H1 sales of EUR 27.88 million
August 5, 2014 / 6:50 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Hoeft and Wessel reports H1 sales of EUR 27.88 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Hoeft & Wessel AG : * Q2 sales of EUR 16.14 million, after only EUR 11.74 million was in the books

at the end of the first quarter * Order portfolio as at 30 June 2014 amounts to EUR 39.87 million (31/12/2013:

EUR 40.13 million) * Sees for H2 that it will achieve a further improvement in sales revenues and

results * Says following loss sustained in first quarter of EUR 3.89 million, in Q2

EBIT was only slightly negative at EUR 467,000 * H1 sales amounted to EUR 27.88 million and EBIT to EUR 4.36 million (2013:

sales: EUR 36.87 million, EBIT: EUR 2.56 million) * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

